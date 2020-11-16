William Wade Midgette, 76, of Stella, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Onslow County, a son to the late Wade and Mildred Cannon Midgette.
A native of the Swansboro area, Bill graduated and went on to serve his country for 13 years as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. After his honorable discharge, he stayed in Florida, where he started his own landscaping and small engine repair businesses. He returned to Stella as his parents aged to help care for them and built a successful construction container business. Bill was a devoted family man, a loyal friend and a hard worker who never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by daughters, Jackie Avallone of Apex and Amanda Midgette of Floral City, Fla.; grandson, Nicco Avallone of Apex; special friend and love, Judy Brooks of Swansboro; and sisters, Pat Hermanson and husband Charlie and Ann Mattocks, all of Stella. He was a proud uncle to Tammy Manriquez and husband Lim and Russ Hermanson and wife Carleen and their families, and he enjoyed being part of the extended Midgette-Cannon family. As well, he took pride in being part of the Brooks family, who affectionately referred to him as “Mr. Bill.”
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jackson Midgette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
