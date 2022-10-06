Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery.
Susan grew up in Williston, surrounded by her cousins. She graduated from East Carteret High School, attended East Carolina University for two years and after her marriage, moved to Charleston, S.C., where she received her degree from the University of Charleston. While living in Charleston and Savannah, Ga., she worked as the office manager for transportation companies. After moving back to Williston, being a lover of beautiful clothes and antiques, she worked in several dress shops and antique stores in Beaufort. She designed and decorated many of the shops’ windows.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Wesley and Edna Mason Willis. She is survived by eight first cousins and their families, as well as many close friends, who were her classmates at East Carteret High School.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
