Chelsey Adkins

Chelsey Lane Leffers Adkins, 32, of Williston, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home.

A gathering of friends is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. 

A mother, daughter, sister and friend gained her angel wings June 11, 2021. Chelsey above all cherished her son, Parker. He was her world. She was a hard worker, a fighter and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Chelsey faced a lot of hurdles in the past few months and gave a fight like no other, but God saw it fit to give her peace.

She is survived by the love of her life, her son, Parker Adkins; mother, Angela Scott; sister, Amanda Leffers; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Tyndall; nephews, Nick Brazelton and Hunter Tyndall; nieces, Makayla Brazelton, Hailey Tyndall, Savannah Tyndall and Kenzlee Tyndall; aunt, Tessie Willis; uncle, Joe McKenzie; cousin, Brianne Willis; grandparents, Milton and Debbie Scott; special caregiver and special friend, Carolyn Gillikin; and many other family and friends. 

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Leffers; and grandparents, Rosemary and David Perry and Samuel and Agnes Leffers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund online at contributions@kidneyfund.org.

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.

 (Paid obituary)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.