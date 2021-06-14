Chelsey Lane Leffers Adkins, 32, of Williston, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home.
A gathering of friends is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church of Beaufort.
A mother, daughter, sister and friend gained her angel wings June 11, 2021. Chelsey above all cherished her son, Parker. He was her world. She was a hard worker, a fighter and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Chelsey faced a lot of hurdles in the past few months and gave a fight like no other, but God saw it fit to give her peace.
She is survived by the love of her life, her son, Parker Adkins; mother, Angela Scott; sister, Amanda Leffers; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Tyndall; nephews, Nick Brazelton and Hunter Tyndall; nieces, Makayla Brazelton, Hailey Tyndall, Savannah Tyndall and Kenzlee Tyndall; aunt, Tessie Willis; uncle, Joe McKenzie; cousin, Brianne Willis; grandparents, Milton and Debbie Scott; special caregiver and special friend, Carolyn Gillikin; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Leffers; and grandparents, Rosemary and David Perry and Samuel and Agnes Leffers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund online at contributions@kidneyfund.org.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.