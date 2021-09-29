Max Pruzan, 88, of Newport, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
Max was born on May 7, 1933, in London, England, to the late Alexander and Fena Pruzan. He served in the United States Army and was a proud American and patriot to his country. He grew up In New York City where he and his sister enjoyed the Broadway shows of the ‘40s and ‘50s. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from NC State University, he worked and retired from the Social Security Administration. He was a member of the Morehead/Beaufort Elk’s Lodge and he always enjoyed friendship and activities with fellow members. He was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and always found a poker game wherever he lived. He had fun square-dancing with his wife, driving the marching band bus, and watching his children’s activities.
Max was devoted and loving husband of 62 years, terrific father to their 4 children, and wonderful grandfather to his 8 grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Willa C. Pruzan of the home; daughter, Marion Fischbein of New Britain, CT; sons, Gerald Pruzan of Clayton, NC, Michael Pruzan of Roanoke, VA, and Leon Pruzan and wife Melissa of Wilmington, NC; sisters, Lillian Lindy of West Hartford, CT and Joan Cutland of Birmingham, England; and grandchildren, Alexandra Fischbein, Benjamin Fischbein, Devon Pruzan, Madeline Pruzan, Tanner Pruzan, Anna Pruzan, Jared Pruzan and Channing Pruzan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.