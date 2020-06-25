Ross Henry Camorlinga, 83, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Services for Mr. Camorlinga will be held at a later date at Seventh Day Adventist Church in New Bern.
Mr. Camorlinga was born Nov. 8, 1936, in West Virginia. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and later helped with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mr. Camorlinga attended Seventh Day Adventist Church in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Camorlinga of the home; daughter, Lori Shirley of Chesapeake, Va.; sister, Phyllis Lee Nidy of West Virginia; brother, Donald Wiesman of West Virginia; grandchildren, Lynnette Vargas, Matthew Schneider and Kimberly Schneider; and great-grandchildren, Raelynn Perez and Harper Vargas.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
