Robert “Bob” J. Ost, 73, of Beacon, N.Y., and Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with his family by his side.
There will be a celebration of Bob’s life at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Robert, a devoted husband of 52 years to Marjorie "Midge" Ost, was a selfless public servant who devoted his entire life to helping others and the community.
Bob was born Nov. 20, 1946, to Robert J. and Florence Ost in Beacon, where he was raised. Immediately after graduating high school, Bob volunteered to serve as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam and rose to the rank of sergeant. Upon leaving active duty, he attended the Basic Police Academy and served as a patrolman for the city of Beacon and village of Wappingers Falls police departments. In 1974, Bob attended the New York State Police Academy, where he would serve for more than 27 years and attain the rank of captain. Still passionate about serving others, Bob retired from the New York State Police and became the Columbia County emergency 911 administrator and coordinator, where he was responsible for the county's entire 911 system. After his retirement, Bob and Midge started their new journey together; they moved to North Carolina in search of warmer weather and to pursue their love for antiques.
Bob had an eye for finding overlooked treasures at estate, yard sales and auctions, always in hope of finding the “Rembrandt.” Reselling these treasures was an avenue for building long-lasting relationships with others in the antique world.
Robert is survived by his wife, Midge; his children, Shawn, Derek and Amy; grandchildren, Cody, Alexandra, Dylan, Tori, Cameron, Jacob and Nicholas; and sisters, Florence "Sistie" Plimley and Kathy Taggart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to Support Frontline Heroes, 38 East 32nd St., Suite 602, New York, NY 10016.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
