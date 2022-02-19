Frederick Sapp
Frederick "Cook" Sapp, 71, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duke Sapp and Elsie Fulford Sapp. He is survived by special cousin, James Smith III, as well as many other cousins and special friends.
ALLISON "ALLIE" BROOKE DAVIS, Davis
Allison "Allie" Brooke Davis, 33, of Davis, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CYNTHIA "CINDY" WILLIS, Bogue
Cynthia “Cindy” Willis, 64, of Bogue, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Church of God of Prophecy Church, officiated by Pastor Marvin Brisson. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at the Russell Cemetery.
EDITH LIVERMAN, Morehead City
Edith Liverman, 92, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ERNEST PENNY, Beaufort
Ernest Penny, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GEORGIANA "GEORGIE" DEROGATIS, Emerald Isle
Georgiana “Georgie” DeRogatis, 90, of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.