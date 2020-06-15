William "Bill" Henry Johnston III, 78, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private celebration of his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. Inurnment will take place at the church columbarium.
Bill was born in Raleigh Oct. 27, 1941, to the late William Henry Johnston Jr. and Mary Lee Sears Johnston. He was a graduate of the class of 1959 at Needham Broughton High School. Bill was also a graduate of North Carolina State College (University) receiving a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. After graduation, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he and Elizabeth “Beth” McBrayer Johnston began their married life.
Bill was one of the first local people hired at IBM as they were starting a new division in North Carolina. He attended computer training programmer school in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before returning to Raleigh. Bill had an outstanding career at IBM for more than 30 years and retired as a store system development manager. Bill was always well organized and a person of integrity. He had a dry sense of humor and ability to deliver a punchline, without ever cracking a smile, that could fill a room with laughter.
After retirement, Bill and Beth moved from Raleigh to Pine Knoll Shores. Bill enjoyed volunteer work. He was president of the Bogue Banks Friends of the Library for many years. He also volunteered at the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, Fort Macon State Park, The History Place and the Beaufort Historic Site bus tours. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf at the Bogue Bank Country Club, boating and fishing. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City.
Bill was a fan of sports, especially N.C. State. He was an avid reader, and you seldom saw him at home without a book in his hands. Traveling to many places around the world was a love of his – especially Italy.
Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beth Johnston; daughter, Laura Johnston Gaston and husband Hal; son, Scott McBrayer Johnston; and four grandchildren, Brice Davis Auguste, Hunter Davis, Henry Johnston and Miles Johnston.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of The Bogue Bank Library, 320 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
