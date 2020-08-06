Charles “Chuck” Richard Sheldon Sr., 78, of Hubert, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
His celebration of life service is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Swansboro with Dr. Larry Harper officiating. Burial will be private at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Charles served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and then in the U.S. Army.
Charles is survived by his wife, Melanie Hartsfield Sheldon; daughters, Denise S. Koontz of Stokesdale and Jessica S. Spears of Green Mountain; son, Charles Richard Sheldon Jr. of Arlington, Va.; grandchildren; stepgrandchildren; brothers, Fredrick Sheldon of Cottonwood, Calif., Paul Sheldon of Earlville, N.Y., Albert Hendrickson of Seoul, South Korea, and David Sheldon of Afton, N.Y.; and sister, Fern Henderson of Scottsboro, Ala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Fredrick Sheldon and Ruth Irene Doolittle Sheldon Hendrickson; and his stepfather, Robert Hendrickson.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church and anytime at the Sheldon home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Building Fund or the Angel Tree Ministry of First Baptist Church, 614 Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
