Daniel Ivan Patterson, 84, of Hubert, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
A visitation is from from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. A graveside with military honors will follow the service at noon at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Daniel was born on September 28, 1937 in Camden, South Carolina to the late Sidney and Ora Mae Patterson.
Daniel leaves behind his wife, Jean C. Patterson and two children, his son, Michael Patterson and wife Candy, and their children: Jessica, Grace and Clay; and his daughter, Rejeanna Jones and husband Mark, and their children: Hannah, Markus, Olivia, Christian and Jamie; his three sisters, Sylvia, Frances and Teenie; and one brother, Edward, and their families.
Besides his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his two brothers, Richard Patterson and Kirk Patterson.
