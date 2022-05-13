Sarah Brown Thompson, 87, of Newport, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Carteret Landing of Morehead City.
Sarah loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband said she was a gift from God and an answer to his prayers. Sarah was an active member of Bogue Banks Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bogue Banks Baptist Church of Atlantic Beach with Pastor Stephen Bath officiating.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harry Thompson of Newport; stepdaughter, Lavanda Thompson Luna of Fredericksburg, VA; two step grandsons, Nicholas and Raiden; and several nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Mattie Belle Brown; and her three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s research.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
