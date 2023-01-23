Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
Michael was born on June 7, 1952, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Fenner and Helen Mayo. Talented beyond measure, Michael was skilled with repair work and was happily self-employed in the maintenance field. In his younger years, he was a CPR Instructor and worked with EMS and as a firefighter, dedicated to serving others.
Michael had a strong knowledge of the Word of God which came from his love of learning scripture. When able, he attended Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City where he grew in his relationship with the Lord. He always enjoyed a good tune, especially one with a fast beat that he could play on his drums. Diving was one of his favorite hobbies, appreciating amazing marine life and exploring the deep blue waters of our coast.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Mayo of Morehead City, NC; son, Christopher Michael Mayo of Happy Valley, NC; stepsons, Dr. Colin Anderson-Evans and Eliot Anderson-Evans, both of California; sister, Beth Garner of Morehead City; brother-in-law, Garth Cooper of Morehead City; and several loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Alice Anderson; and sister, Barbara Cooper.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Rd., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.