Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, December 5th, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Leslie was born on April 23, 1943, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Leslie and Avis Asdenti. An Island man to his core, he loved the speed of fast boats, fishing at Back Sound and duck hunting whenever possible, and of course, going to Cape Lookout was his favorite destination. With an extremely skilled ability to rebuild engines, there wasn’t anything he wasn’t afraid to tackle and fix with ease and excellence.
Leslie was a loving, funny man who was happiest when he could brighten someone else’s day with laughter and a smile. His kindness, joy, generosity, and leadership were characteristics that defined him and blessed numerous lives. Leslie will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his sons, Leslie Carroll Asdenti Jr. and wife Monica of Otway and Phillip Guthrie and wife Danette of Newport; sister, Pam Mizell and husband Gurney of Newport; brother, Arnold Asdenti and wife Wanda of Harkers Island; granddaughter, Lesley Ann Asdenti; grandson, Hunter Chance Guthrie; and furry companion, his dog, Zeus.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, 803 Island Rd., Harkers Island, NC 28531 or Save Cape Lookout at www.savecapelookout.com.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.