James L. Owen, 93, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service with military honors is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mr. Owen was served as a 1st Sgt. in the USMC from 1946 to 1968. He served in Korea and the Viet Nam wars, two cruises and I&I duty in New Castle, PA and recruiting in NYC. After his military career he worked as a purchasing Agent for Conner Mobile Homes in Newport for 17 years.
He is survived by his wife, Marianna Owen of Newport; daughters, Debra Matthews and husband, Mike of Cary; Patricia Harris of Belhaven; granddaughter, Mary Anna Harris of Chalmette, LA; and many cousins in Nebraska.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.