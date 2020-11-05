MSgt. Earl Freelin McDowell, 77, of Stella, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His private memorial service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in Benton, Tenn., to the late Theodore Hyson McDowell and Gladys Virginia Howell.
Mr. McDowell served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired at the rank of master sergeant. He loved his Marine Corps family. He served in Vietnam and received three Purple Hearts. After his retirement, he began employment with Gerber Baby Foods as an auditor.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Phyllis Ann McDowell of the home; their daughter, Lori Price and husband Jeff of Raleigh; their grandchildren, Henry and Jason; sisters, Flora Gilliland and husband Ronnie of Toledo, Ohio, and Susan Lofton and Margaret McGowan, both of Cleveland, Tenn.; and brother, Johnny Swafford of Cleveland, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Madia Green, James McDowell, Nancy Bohmer and Polly Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans online at dav.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.