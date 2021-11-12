April Trott Manning, 47, of Ernul, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Cotten Funeral Home.
April loved sunflowers and pugs. She also enjoyed beaches and traveling especially cruises. She was a loving mother and wife. April will always be remembered as a wonderful human being.
April is survived by her husband, Johnnie Johnnie Manning; son, Dakota Manning of the home; brothers, Michael Trott of Horry, SC, David Trott of Cedar Point, NC, Ricky Trott (Christina) of Peletier, NC; nieces and nephews, Ceara, Adriana, and Landen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanford and Nancy Trott.
Arrangements entrusted to Cotten Funeral home and Crematory.
