Charles Dowd, 60, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born on June 19, 1961, in Beaufort. He loved driving his tractor trailer, fishing, and racing. Affectionally know as Poppy, he will be deeply missed by his kids and his grand kids.
He is survived by his wife, of 37 years, Barbara Dowd; daughter, Tina Dowd of Beaufort; son, Charlie Dowd and wife Alyssa of Hamstead; brother, Danny Dowd of Shirley, NY; grandkids, Caleb, Rylan, Jacob, Ethan, McKenzie, Skylar, Liam, Lily, Janelle, and Marielle.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Dowd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
