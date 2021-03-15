Virginia Dare Edwards Tosto, 83, of South River, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private service will take place at a later date, and she will be laid to rest at Lukens Island Cemetery.
Mrs. Virginia was born Oct. 11, 1937, on Lukens Island to the late Charles and Mary Ellen Edwards. She dedicated her life to caring for others. Her skill and care allowed her to help numerous patients over the years at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, where she worked for more than 30 years, and then later with home health for more than 15 years. Her love for the Lord was a constant source of strength for her life. She was a member of Edwards Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship of her church family.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Maxton Tosto, Christopher Keith Tosto and wife Michelle and Perri Jaye Tosto and wife Karen, all of South River; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jackson Curfew Edwards.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to the Cancer Center at Carteret Health Care, P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557, or the Crystal Coast Hospice House,P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
