John W. “Jack” “The Judge” Whisner Jr., 82, of Westernport, Md., formerly of Emerald Isle, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Moran Manor Nursing home in Westernport.
Due to the current health concerns, an announced Mass of Christian burial will be held later in the spring with the combined entombment of him and his wife, Mary Ann, in St. Thomas Cemetery Columbarium in Keyser.
Born April 22, 1938, in Beryl, W.Va., he was the son of the late John W. Whisner, Sr. and Virginia Lee MetCalf Whisner.
John graduated from Piedmont High School, class of 1957, and earned an associate’s degree in history at Potomac State College. He retired from at Westvaco Paper Mill and upon retirement, John and Mary Ann moved to Emerald Isle, which had been their dream since they began vacationing there not long after they married.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lonaconing, Md., and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Keyser. John spent more than 13 years as a military police officer in the Army Reserve, 336th Military Police Battalion. While living in Keyser, he spent several years active with the Keyser City Council. He was also a very active member in the choir at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Surviving are his two sons, John William Whisner of Emerald Isle and James and Kathryn Whisner of southwestern Pennsylvania; his two grandsons, Zac Parocai and Aidan Whisner; and his sister, Janet Helman of Purgittsville, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Frankhouser Whisner on Nov. 23, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of John W. Whisner, Jr. to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570, or online at cchsshelter.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Markwood Funeral Home in Keyser. Condolences may be left for the family after John’s obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
