Betty Mae Sullivan, 97, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
She was born July 25, 1922, in Hartstown, Pa., daughter of the late Leo Dewey and Margaret A. Cotton Shaw.
Betty was a quality control supervisor for Talon Zipper Co., making zippers for flight suits during World War II.
She is survived by daughter, Kristi S. Welton and son-in-law Richard C. Welton of Swansboro; grandchildren, Elizabeth Holton and husband Hunt, Mary Mullins and husband Jonathon and Ricky Welton; great-grandchildren, Emma Rowland, Lilly Rowland, Celia Rowland, Avilene Holton, William Holton, Basil Mullins, Stella Mullins and Gavin Mullins; grandson-in-law, Brian Rowland; and brother, Richard Shaw and wife Nancy of Atlantic Highlands, N.J.
She was preceded in death by husband, Francis Doyle Sullivan; brothers, Jack and Lester Shaw; and daughter, Amy Rowland.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.