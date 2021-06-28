Raymond Snyder, 57, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home.
In keeping with Raymond's wishes, there are no services planned at this time.
Raymond was born Aug. 14, 1963 in Seminole County, Fla., and was raised in Osteen, Fla. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. He was a true cowboy at heart and loved hunting, fishing, cooking and working with his hands.
He is survived by brothers, Robert and Joseph Snyder; sisters, Linda Snyder and Bonnie Gail Love; and several extended family members and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bobbie Snyder; and brother, Edward.
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory handled the arrangements, and online condolences can be shared at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
