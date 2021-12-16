Della Ward Purifoy, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Della was born in Asheboro, North Carolina, on February 24, 1958. She loved riding her motorcycle “Miss Scarlet,” anything to do with the ocean, and working in her yard. She worked for the UNC Institute of Marine Science in Morehead City and also did private in-home care for several friends. In her late 50’s, she earned a black belt in Taekwondo. Della was a hard worker and a loyal friend. She was always willing to help when and where needed.
She is survived by her son, Shannon Purifoy of Newport; daughter, Ginni Purifoy and partner Earl Odham of Newport; mother, Mabel Walker Ward of Morehead City; brother, Jeffrey Lee Ward of Asheboro, NC; grandchildren, Tristan Odham and Austin Purifoy; aunt and uncle, John and Marty Ward of Asheboro, NC; and many cousins.
Della was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Lee Ward; maternal grandparents, Claven and Ginni Walker of Franklinville, NC; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Marianna “Pete” Ward of Asheboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
