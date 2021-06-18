John Joseph Champeau, 49, of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.
A private celebration of John’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25 with Terry Golden.
John was born July 16, 1971, in East Patchogue, N.Y., to the late Louis Saccente and Helen Vermeulen Champeau. John never had children of his own, but what he did have was a large and loving family who meant the world to him. His nieces and nephews were his top priority in life. His love for them had no limits and there was nothing he would not do for them. John was a wonderful man with a big and giving heart. He was known to always help those around him, whether he knew them or not, it didn’t matter as John’s compassion extended to all without prejudice.
He is survived by his sisters, Ann Nelligan and husband Donald Nelligan Sr. and Helen Hahn and husband Johnny, all of Hubert, and Joan Nelligan of Swansboro; brother, Louis Champeau and wife Catherine of Maysville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Vandernoot; brother, Charles Champeau; and brother-in-law, William Nelligan Sr.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
