Norwood White, 69, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at River Oak Assisted Living in Grifton, North Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family requests that you wear casual attire.
Norwood was born on October 14, 1953, in Kinston, North Carolina, to Felton and Hilda White and was a member of Rivermont Presbyterian Church in Kinston.
As a young man, Norwood’s love of the outdoors expanded in knowledge and interest while he was in the Boy Scouts with Troop 273. He enjoyed skeet shooting and was a Louisiana State Champion Skeet Shooter. If you knew Norwood, you certainly knew of his love of fishing, spending time on the water, and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow anglers. It wasn’t just the thrill of the next big catch, but also the opportunity to spend time with others who had the knowledge and love of fishing. He was a part of the Hatteras Island Surf Fishing group and was a founding member of the P.O.E.T.S. Fishing Team.
Norwood will be remembered by his family as a loving father and grandfather. Those left to treasure his memory are his son, Perry Neal White and wife Shelley, of Newport, NC; sister, Dina Smith and husband Mark, of Bucklesberry, NC; brother, Charles White and wife Betty, of Ayden, NC; grandchildren, Birkley White and Rooney White; and nieces and nephews, Stacey Skinner, Chad White, Seth Smith and Gray Smith.
In addition to his parents, Norwood was preceded in death by his wife, Geri Bowen White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River Oak Assisted Living, 716 Wall St, Grifton, NC 28530 or Camp Albemarle, 156 Albemarle Dr, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
