Carson Taylor Schwab, of Newport, went to be with Jesus Saturday, April 25, 2020, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
his private graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Bill Hooper. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
It is with broken and heavy hearts to announce Carson Taylor Schwab was delivered Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 6:41 a.m. He came into the world with 10 little, beautiful fingers and toes, an adorable button nose, the absolute perfect baby boy. His parents, Paul and Jessica, will forever be grateful for the amount of time they had with Carson on Earth. Now he lays safely in the arms of Jesus and they cannot wait to see his sweet face again.
He is survived by his parents, Jessica Lewis Schwab and Paul Michael Schwab of the home; maternal grandmother, Tanya Taylor Lewis of Newport; paternal grandparents, Paul and Candy Schwab of Hamburg, N.Y.; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Perry Lee Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UNC-Chapel Hill, Women’s Health – Perinatal Loss Program, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.