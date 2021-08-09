Grayden Styron, 82, of Harkers Island, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of Grayden’s life will be held at Vergie Mae Cemetery at a later date.
A family man, Grayden, loved his wife, of over 60 years, his children, and his granddaughter. He worked as a mechanic before retiring from Cherry Point. He often saved his vacation to be used during duck hunting season. He was a Mason of the Franklin Lodge 0109 in Beaufort.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nettie Scott Styron; daughter, Emily Styron and companion Amy Boyette of Harkers Island; son, Grayden Brett Styron; sister, Anna Meador of Morehead City; brother, Billy Styron of Morehead City; granddaughter, Kailyn Boyette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ashton and Hazel Stryon; and his brother, Kemp Styron.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.