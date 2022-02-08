Michael Lee Frye, 45, of New Bern, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2022, at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Havelock, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
