Ralph Perry Kittrell Sr., 86, of Crab Point, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 8th, at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 Carteret County municipal election results
- Business bureau warns of wrong number text scam targeting North Carolinians
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties
- Carteret County detectives arrest 2 Newport residents on drug-related charges
- Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges following traffic stop
- Organizers cancel 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade on account of weather
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night
- Ballou, Walker unseat McCann to return to Morehead City Council
- Officials report no injuries in 2-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 24
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Whatever happened to the “consent of the governed?” (46)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better? (26)
- EDITORIAL: School board’s decision was bad political theater (21)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s state of emergency is becoming the status quo (20)
- EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose (20)
- NCDOT floats superstreet design as traffic safety fix for stretch of Highway 70 in Morehead City (18)
- EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s mask decision a lesson in government (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was parental involvement? (15)
- Emerald Isle mayoral candidates address past legal problems as campaign heads for finish line (13)
- Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senior Center needed (12)
- Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are we OK with this? (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Science is uncertain and political (9)
- Police arrest, charge Craven County woman in overdose death of Newport man (9)
- Carteret County schools make masks optional beginning Monday as positivity rate drops below 5% threshold (7)
- Commissioners approve purchase contract with private company for Carteret water system (7)
- Morehead City plans for new ladder truck purchase, talks possible funding partnership with county (7)
- Beach commission talks solutions, hears from experts on invasive vine along Bogue Banks dunes (6)
- Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’ (6)
- School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures (6)
- Judge will consider motion to dismiss complaint filed against Carteret County Board of Commissioners over RV park rezoning (6)
- Law enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase Thursday (5)
- EDITORIAL: Forced recusal of Justices deserves quick dismissal (5)
- North Carolina’s climate change council to meet virtually Thursday (5)
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's put a new face on the city council (5)
- Morehead City Planning Board recommends rezoning downtown lot for waterfront condo development (5)
- Querry takes over as head of economic development department with eye on future growth (4)
- Emerald Isle names Panzarella as next police chief (4)
- Authorities charge Newport man with cruelty to animals after multiple dogs seized by officers (4)
- ‘The go-to person’ for nourishment, dredging: Carteret officials credit Rudolph for 20 years of coastal progress (4)
- EDITORIAL: DOT superstreet proposal, a green light for planning (4)
- Beaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park Friday (4)
- Carteret County engages Moffatt & Nichol staffer to temporarily fill in at shore protection office (4)
- Rep. Murphy visits Beirut memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to honor lives lost in 1983 (4)
- Animal shelter puts out call for help amid overcrowding pushed by recent multi-dog seizure in cruelty case (4)
- EDITORIAL: ‘Rudi’ Rudolph nourished success (3)
- Murphy recognized as ‘champion’ on flood issues ahead of summit (3)
- Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ (3)
- As flooding increasingly threatens North Carolina, experts call for bipartisan solutions (3)
- Teachers receive grants for bright ideas (3)
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance (3)
- Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction (3)
- Judge denies county’s motion to dismiss civil complaint against Carteret commissioners over May rezoning decision (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Walker would work for us, not against us (3)
- Cape Carteret to open paddle-vessel launch facility off Highway 58 Tuesday (3)
- Sampling study shows little water contamination in and around Atlantic Beach (2)
- McElraft endorses raises for community college staff during Friday tour of Carteret Community College (2)
- Emerald Isle board OKs $250K dune vegetation project for spring (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The unelected corporate elite (2)
- EDITORIAL: Elections results show voters are taking note (2)
- Patriot junior enjoys Garner family homecoming with grandpa who was part of last league title (1)
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night (1)
- Carteret County law enforcement to hold drug take-back event Saturday (1)
- Morehead City nonprofit to offer tutoring program to middle school students with $45K boost from county (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- 2021 Carteret County municipal election results
- Business bureau warns of wrong number text scam targeting North Carolinians
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties
- Carteret County detectives arrest 2 Newport residents on drug-related charges
- Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges following traffic stop
- Organizers cancel 2021 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade on account of weather
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night
- Ballou, Walker unseat McCann to return to Morehead City Council
- Officials report no injuries in 2-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 24
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Whatever happened to the “consent of the governed?” (46)
- Commentary: With politics, some things are not OK (40)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better? (26)
- EDITORIAL: School board’s decision was bad political theater (21)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s state of emergency is becoming the status quo (20)
- EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose (20)
- NCDOT floats superstreet design as traffic safety fix for stretch of Highway 70 in Morehead City (18)
- Response to article: Mayor defends effort to secure state funds (17)
- EDITORIAL: Beaufort’s mask decision a lesson in government (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was parental involvement? (15)
- Emerald Isle mayoral candidates address past legal problems as campaign heads for finish line (13)
- Signs prompt complaints: Mayor asked to bring signs into compliance (13)
- Carteret third-graders struggle to meet reading standards in 2020-21, stay above state average, report reveals (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Senior Center needed (12)
- Commission ponders options: Swansboro Emergency Operations Center debated (10)
- Substitute’s video response goes viral after suspension for taking photos of students in weightlifting class (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are we OK with this? (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Science is uncertain and political (9)
- Police arrest, charge Craven County woman in overdose death of Newport man (9)
- Carteret County schools make masks optional beginning Monday as positivity rate drops below 5% threshold (7)
- Commissioners approve purchase contract with private company for Carteret water system (7)
- Morehead City plans for new ladder truck purchase, talks possible funding partnership with county (7)
- Beach commission talks solutions, hears from experts on invasive vine along Bogue Banks dunes (6)
- Rudolph resigns from Carteret County Shore Protection Office in pursuit of ‘new opportunities and challenges’ (6)
- School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures (6)
- Judge will consider motion to dismiss complaint filed against Carteret County Board of Commissioners over RV park rezoning (6)
- Law enforcement arrests Newport man following thwarted gun theft, car chase Thursday (5)
- EDITORIAL: Forced recusal of Justices deserves quick dismissal (5)
- North Carolina’s climate change council to meet virtually Thursday (5)
- After threat of legal action, Cedar Point manager satisfied with ongoing cleanup of Highway 24 properties (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's put a new face on the city council (5)
- Morehead City Planning Board recommends rezoning downtown lot for waterfront condo development (5)
- Querry takes over as head of economic development department with eye on future growth (4)
- Emerald Isle names Panzarella as next police chief (4)
- Authorities charge Newport man with cruelty to animals after multiple dogs seized by officers (4)
- ‘The go-to person’ for nourishment, dredging: Carteret officials credit Rudolph for 20 years of coastal progress (4)
- EDITORIAL: DOT superstreet proposal, a green light for planning (4)
- Beaufort community holds Middle Passage ceremony, port marker dedication at Topsail Park Friday (4)
- Carteret County engages Moffatt & Nichol staffer to temporarily fill in at shore protection office (4)
- Rep. Murphy visits Beirut memorial at Arlington National Cemetery to honor lives lost in 1983 (4)
- Animal shelter puts out call for help amid overcrowding pushed by recent multi-dog seizure in cruelty case (4)
- EDITORIAL: ‘Rudi’ Rudolph nourished success (3)
- Murphy recognized as ‘champion’ on flood issues ahead of summit (3)
- Beaufort in the running once more for ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ (3)
- As flooding increasingly threatens North Carolina, experts call for bipartisan solutions (3)
- Teachers receive grants for bright ideas (3)
- Carteret County terminates library director Mason citing job performance (3)
- Morehead City to move Webb library collection into municipal building, sell former city hall via auction (3)
- Judge denies county’s motion to dismiss civil complaint against Carteret commissioners over May rezoning decision (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Walker would work for us, not against us (3)
- Governor: Lt. governor's LGBTQ comments don't speak for NC (3)
- Cape Carteret to open paddle-vessel launch facility off Highway 58 Tuesday (3)
- Rage rooms in NC offer spaces to (safely) release anger (2)
- Sheriff: Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman (2)
- Former opponent slams Lt. Gov. Robinson over ‘filth’ comments (2)
- AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine (2)
- Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August (2)
- Sampling study shows little water contamination in and around Atlantic Beach (2)
- McElraft endorses raises for community college staff during Friday tour of Carteret Community College (2)
- Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx (2)
- Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India (2)
- Commentary: Consumer response often drives inflation (2)
- Paid family leave falls out of Biden's bill as tempers rise (2)
- Emerald Isle board OKs $250K dune vegetation project for spring (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The unelected corporate elite (2)
- NC redistricting hearing speakers criticize GOP proposals (2)
- Commentary: One voter can turn a loser to a winner (2)
- EDITORIAL: Elections results show voters are taking note (2)
- Town hopes to save district: Loss of historic status feared as homes deteriorate (2)
- N.C. House Freedom Caucus plans to inspect Durham County voting machines (2)
- Biden vs Macron: First meeting since submarine dispute (1)
- Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election (1)
- 2 children hurt when bullet hits vehicle in drive-thru (1)
- Patriot junior enjoys Garner family homecoming with grandpa who was part of last league title (1)
- Pandemic, politics drive Xi's absence from global talks (1)
- Beyond jails: Exploring policy changes to reduce need for bigger jails in NC (1)
- EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals' (1)
- Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems (1)
- Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals (1)
- Weather service forecasts coastal system could bring flooding along Crystal Coast Saturday night (1)
- Carteret County law enforcement to hold drug take-back event Saturday (1)
- Beasley again the top fundraiser in NC US Senate race (1)
- North Carolina legislators taking final redistricting votes (1)
- Morehead City nonprofit to offer tutoring program to middle school students with $45K boost from county (1)
- Last day to campaign (1)
- House speaker uses national platform to expose Supreme Court controversy (1)
- Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people (1)
- Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging? (1)
- Man found shot to death in Durham was a homicide suspect (1)
- Court: Judge erred mentioning race, faith to possible jurors (1)
- Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both (1)
- After Virginia, GOP amplifies debate over race and education (1)
- Radicalization's path: In case studies, finding similarities (1)
- No one else in NFL cited with email violations (1)
- Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth (1)
- Idled North Carolina sports wagering legislation reemerges (1)
- Judge getting update on NC school funding equity plan (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.