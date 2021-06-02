Charles Wilfred Miller, 85, of Newport, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Charles was born Jan. 14, 1936, to the late Charles Miller and Frances Cooper. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, but grew up in Sebring, Ohio. Charles was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he retired as a petty officer first class after 20 years of honorable service. During his time in the Navy, he was a flight engineer on the P3A Orion. Following his military career, he served as the deputy director of veteran affairs for the state of Pennsylvania.
In 1997, he moved to Carteret County, where he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Morehead City and volunteered 11 years with Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc. Charles loved to spend time in his yard gardening, he also enjoyed wood working. Charles was a big fan of country music, so whatever he was doing you know he’d be listening to a good country tune. He was also a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Miller of the home; daughter, Vicki Lynn Miller and companion Jeffrey Cox of Newport; sons, Edward Charles Miller and wife Bonnie of Catawissa, Pa., Donald Lee Miller and wife Rebecca of Lititz, Pa., and Larry Vaughn Miller of Morehead City; and stepsister, Lana Lee Kahan of Dallas, Texas; cousin, Monte Lewis and wife Wendy of Smyrna; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Charles may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
