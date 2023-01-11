Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 14th at Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Danny Anderson and Rev. Ken Saleeby. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charles was born on March 17, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Warner and Loretta Fuchs. Following high school, Charles honorably served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Marine Corps Good Conduct medal. While in the military, his key role was that of a jet engine mechanic. Using that incredible skill and trade, he went on to work with the Civil Service at Cherry Point as an aircraft engine mechanic.
With a life rooted in the Word of God, Charles’s love for the Lord was evident in every aspect of his life. His joy was expressed through his ever-present and encouraging smile and the way he lovingly shared with others what the Lord did in his life. Helping others is how he demonstrated his care and concern for anyone in need. Charles loved his home Church, Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, where he enjoyed serving whenever possible and faithfully teaching Sunday School and Deacon.
Being from Kentucky it was no surprise that he was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and enjoyed all college sports. Always active, Charles enjoyed playing golf, swimming in his pool, working in his yard, and splitting wood for his wood stove. And of course, there was nothing he enjoyed more than a good old western movie.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Andrea Yeomans and husband Leland of Harkers Island, and Clara Graham and husband Sammy of Smyrna; son, Charles Ashley Fuchs and wife Heather of Atlantic; brother, John “Jack” Fuchs of Louisville, KY; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Lawrence (Amy), Charles M. Fuchs (Lindsey), Samantha Springle (Davis), Jessica Dupree (Dane), Megan Graham, Payton Fuchs, and Brayden Fuchs; 6 great-grandchildren, Kole, Nic, Charlotte, Camden, Charlie, and Harper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Shirley T. Fuchs who passed away in 2016; sisters, LaVerne Feisner, Clara Colvin, Marcella Schenkenfelder, Janice Aebersold, and Rose Russo; and brother, Anthony Fuchs.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Sea Level, NC 28577.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
