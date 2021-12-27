Grady Wade Phillips, 78, of Havelock, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC, on, Friday, Jan. 31st at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Steve Epperson officiating. The family request those that attend practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Grady was born on September 29, 1943, in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Henry and Agnes Phillips. He was a 1961 graduate of Beaufort High School. He played football while attending Beaufort High School and during his freshman year at NC State University. Grady received his Masters Degree from La Salle University. In the mid 60’s he joined the US Air Force, serving in Vietnam and in Operation Desert Storm, in 2005 he retired as a Major. Grady was an active member of Cherry Point Baptist Church serving as a choir member, Deacon Board Chairman and Sunday school teacher. He became an ordained minister later in life to bring the Word of God to others. His Theology degree was earned through Mt. Olive College. Grady served many churches that did not have a full-time pastor.
Grady is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Minnick and husband Ken of South Hampton, PA; his daughter by marriage, Carla Mitchell and husband Joe of New Bern; daughter in law, Gina Rosetti of Quakertown, PA; grandchildren by marriage, Ryan Mayhone, Lauren Mayhone and Jessie Lane.
Grady was preceded in death by his loving wife, Valle Harmon Phillips and his parents, Henry Grady and Agnes Stephenson Phillips.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
