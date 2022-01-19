Carol “Mimi” Webb, 71, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at her home.
Carol, or Mimi as she was known by most, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1950, to the late Martin and Anna Hysong. Being from the Pittsburgh area meant she was a true Steelers fan through and through and was always happy when her home team won.
Mimi was a familiar face in the beach community through her employment at Wings on Atlantic Beach where she worked faithfully for 22 years. Her hard work and determination, mixed with being headstrong, were key factors of the strength that made her the woman she was. Known for her sense of humor, she was always a joy to be around. Mimi will be remembered by her loved ones as their hero, best friend and the strongest woman they ever knew.
She is survived by her children, Donald Heim of New Bern, Richard Heim of New Bern, Donna Scriven and husband Mark of Newport and Christopher “CJ” Evans of Newport, and 6 grandchildren.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
