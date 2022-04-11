Evelyn Aveleene Moore, 84, passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022, at The Cottages of Swansboro. She was born September 9, 1937, in Marshville, NC, the only child of John H. and Dorothy Mills Moore.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 14, 2022, at Seaside Memorial Park. Following this service, a public Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM at Yana’s Restaurant, one of her favorite places in this world.
She is survived by sons Jonathan York of Raleigh; Brad Nicolajsen and beloved daughter-in-law Amy of Emerald Isle; daughter, Yana Davis (James) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, John John Sloan (Andrea), Jacob Sloan (Nayanda), James “Taz” Davis, Dane Nicolajsen and Luke Nicolajsen; great grandchildren, Jace, Rylan, Brooks, Kennedy, Donovan, Lincoln, and Hayden; Joe Webb, one of her closest and most dearest of friends since she moved to Swansboro in 1968.
Evelyn spent her childhood in rural Union County on a farm owned by her parents near Marshville, NC. She helped with many chores around the farm and especially enjoyed picking cotton during harvest season, competing with her Aunt Virginia (Jinnie) Aldridge to see who could have the biggest haul for the day.
Evelyn excelled both academically and athletically, graduating from high school at an early age. A high school basketball star, she was known for her deadly aim and ability to hit a swish from half court, scoring 59 points in one game to win the county championship. She went on to play basketball and tennis in college at Flora McDonald and later Pfeiffer University.
After graduation from Pfeiffer, she began her career in education teaching business curriculum at Forest Hills High School in Marshville. Evelyn later relocated to Swansboro where she taught business and secretarial science at Coastal Carolina Community College. During summers she acquired her master’s degree in Guidance Counseling from East Carolina University and spent the latter part of her educational career helping many students in Onslow County pursue their academic careers.
While still working in the community college system Evelyn and her daughter Yana opened Yana’s restaurant, a 50’s style diner in the location of the old town drug store. It was during this time that “YanaMama” evolved. Evelyn loved the 50’s and the food at Yana’s, all handmade, reflected that era with great tunes blasting on the Wurlitzer jukebox. Evelyn was passionate about the restaurant and providing excellent food and service to her customers. She was a force to be reckoned with but loved her staff as if they were family. She was known as a wonderful legacy, an icon to the small little NC Coastal fishing town that Swansboro once was. Over the years, 39 years to be exact, Yana’s has become nationally known, having been featured in Southern Living and Our State magazine as well as on televised travel shows.
Evelyn remained a fixture in the Swansboro community for over 50 years, loved and respected by her friends and customers and especially enjoyed gathering with her family around great food. Many years were spent making precious memories that will be kept close to our hearts. There are the numerous Christmas Eve traditions of gathering at her house to celebrate the holiday, the annual birthday celebrations spent eating clams on the back porch, to the everyday trips to her grandkids sporting events that “MawMaw” would never think about missing. And even the simple afternoons spent together drinking Cokes out of a glass bottle, it is these special times that we will all miss the most.
We would like to thank the compassionate staff at the Cottages of Swansboro, who took such wonderful care of our beloved “Mommie Dearest”. Always giving her the love that she so well deserved and appreciating that little bit of feistiness that she was known for. We also appreciate the care she received from Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to be made to a charity of your choice.
