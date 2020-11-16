Marilyn May Zmoda, nee Winker, 89, a longtime resident of Brandywine Bay, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, unexpectedly at Country Meadows Independent Living Community in Easton, Pa.
Her service was Monday at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City.
Born in Harrison, N.Y., May 18, 1931, she raised her family in New Jersey before retiring to Morehead City in 1985, where she enjoyed golf outings with her wonderful companions and multiple river-boat tours with Barney through European countries. They also took several tours through Central America, as well as domestic tours through North American national parks. She enjoyed most everything outdoors, especially flowers and watching birds.
Marilyn was active in singing for a good portion of her life, participating in the Sweet Adelines, several barbershop quartets and the Crystal Coast Chorale Society, of which she was president for several years along with being their longtime publicity director. Marilyn practiced, practiced, practiced and it paid off when she sang at Carnegie Hall with the CCCS.
After raising her children, she took a position as a tour guide at the Duke Gardens in Hillsborough, N.J., which featured greenhouses representing formal gardens throughout the world and where she excelled at learning the common and Latin names of hundreds of plants. While retired in North Carolina, Marilyn volunteered for years at the N.C. Maritime Museum and the Beaufort Historical Association, both in Beaufort.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Barney J. Zmoda; and children, Paul and wife Louisa of Riverview, Fla., David and wife Emily of Hagerstown, Md., Daniel and wife Robin of Pen Argyl, Pa., Claire Moser and husband Mark of Fairdale, Ky., and Andrew and wife Marianne of Timonium, Md.; along with three grandsons and four granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the CCCS, the maritime museum or historical association.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
