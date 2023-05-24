Dorothy “Dottie” Grisham, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her home.
Dottie was the true matriarch of the family and a proud Morehead City Native.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Gray and husband, Hal, of Newport; granddaughter, Amie Grennan, of Morehead City; numerous nieces and nephews; two special nieces, Traci Sokolosky and Sheila Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce Grisham; her parents, Vernon and Beulah Hill; five sisters: Edith Tippet, Mildred Ballou, Wyona Patterson, Bertha Hill, and Carolyn Trester.
A special thanks to Centerwell Home Health and Gentiva Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Broad Street Clinic, 534 N. 35th St. Suite K, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
