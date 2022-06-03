Joseph E. McCreary, 53, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill.
Joe was a dedicated and beloved Middle School Band Director in the Carteret County School system for 30 years. He joined Ann Street United Methodist Church in 1993 and became the Director of Music in 1999. Following his retirement from teaching, he took up bartending to fill his time and continue serving the community he loved. Until his illness, he found a passion in creating signature cocktails at 34 Degrees North Restaurant in Beaufort.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ann Street United Methodist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Beth McCreary of Beaufort; son, Brenden McCreary of Raleigh; two daughters, Lauren McCreary and fiancé, Micheal Finney of Raleigh; Jenna McCreary and fiancé, Cody Heckman of Harrisburg, PA; parents, Dennis and Carolyn McCreary of Cape Carteret; brother, Anthony McCreary and wife, Alicia of Cape Carteret; sister-in-law Amy Whaley and husband Gary of Greenville; nephews Cody, Cameron, David, and James, and niece Holly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Angeline and Joseph Franceschini; paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Litwalk; and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County School Foundation. (107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516)
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
