Joshua “Josh” L. Bunch, 31, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, October 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Manly Rose Jr.
Josh was born on December 21, 1990, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Being raised on the coast, Joshua spent countless hours riding the waves, surfing, and was always ready for the next big ride. When the Captain Stacy boats came in with their catch, Josh always enjoyed hanging out with the crew while they cleaned the fish. Josh could play a mean game of pool which he thoroughly enjoyed. Skateboarding and snowboarding were also favorite pastimes of Josh, where his determination to pull off a difficult trick always produced the best intense adrenaline rush.
Josh’s family will remember him as a loving son, caring brother, wonderful grandson and great uncle and nephew. He is survived by his mother, Cindy Daniels of Pine Knoll Shores; father, Rick Bunch and wife Tauleeta of Harkers Island; sisters, Amber Bunch of Beaufort, Madison Bunch of Harkers Island; maternal grandmother, Elaine Main of Pine Knoll Shores; maternal grandfather, John Main and wife Lisa of Newport; paternal grandmother, Susie Nelson of Harkers Island; stepfather, Scott Daniels of Broad Creek; stepsister, Caitlin Waller of Virginia; stepbrother, Christopher Daniels of Broad Creek; his furry friend, his dog, Snickers; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, “Papa” David Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 309 W. Millbrook Road, Suite 121, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
