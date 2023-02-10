Richard “Dick” Luthy, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home.
Services will be held at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia on March 3rd at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation and viewing on February 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
Dick was born on September 14, 1941, in Dover, Ohio, to the late Donald and Sylvia Luthy. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force for 4 years at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina and 2 years in the Army Reserves in Morehead City, North Carolina. Dick’s love for airplanes led him to a 32-year career at NARF/NADEP at Cherry Point, North Carolina, where he worked as an Electrician and Quality Control Specialist on many aircraft. While there, Dick obtained his small aircraft pilot’s license and eventually his instructor rating. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the Newport Fire Department for many years.
After retirement, Dick coached Girls Softball, initially with Rec leagues around the county and later at West Carteret High School. He also served as the bus driver for the teams, where if you were late for the bus, you were left. You had to be on time, and he let all the girls know that. His skill on the field was nothing in comparison to the life lessons he was trying to impart to a younger generation. Whether it was practicing even with snow on the ground because you had to practice or talking with someone who needed a pick me up, Dick was there. He always had a joke ready and the dry wit to make everyone laugh. Dick saw the world through different eyes than we do today and his words to the girls were real.
When Dick was not coaching, he enjoyed deer hunting, bass fishing, or taking his boat to Shack. Many joyful days were spent in the summer at Shack looking at the horses, sitting on the beach with a beer, or drifting for flounder. Dick enjoyed bass fishing as almost an obsession and his best catch was a huge bass out of the Millpond in Newport. He drove that fish all over Newport that night to show everyone. Dick was well known for his deer hunting skill. His handle was Sharpshooter because he was steady with a rifle. He was a member of the Carteret Hunting club for many years and taught others to hunt safely. If you knew anything about Dick, you knew that safety was of the utmost importance whether in flying, hunting, fishing, or anything really.
If he wasn’t in the woods or on the water you could catch him riding around on his golf cart, patrolling his property, looking for deer and just plain enjoying life. Dick was always quick to lend a helping hand, even if that meant risking his own life to save the life of others. On his way home from work one night, he drove by a trailer on fire in Newport. He stopped and pulled the family out of a window to safety. He was loved and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Luthy (Maureen) of Auburn, New York, Terri Buchanan (Charles) of Ivor, Virginia; sisters, Arlene Uptegraph (Will) of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Donna Kay Trimmer (Roy) of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; brothers, Robert Luthy (Judy) of Dover, Ohio, Eugene Luthy of Fort Myers, Florida; and his granddaughter, Gayle Buchanan of Morehead City, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Will Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://oceanconservancy.org.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
