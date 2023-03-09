Leslie Ann Bassaragh, 52, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 24th at Liberty Church, officiated by Pastor Blake Larson. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The family is requesting business casual attire, suits aren’t required. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Leslie was born on May 12, 1970, in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from high school in Miami, Florida, Leslie honorably served in the United States Air Force 4 years and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines from 1988 until 1992. She went on to pursue her passion for teaching and later received her bachelor’s degree. Her ability to communicate, nurture and impart truth was a true God given gift.
Leslie was a strong Christian woman, filled with joy and the love of the Lord. She faithfully attended Liberty Church where she mentored and taught young lives in their Christian School as well as the summer VBS programs. Singing on the Praise and Worship Team was the highlight of her week, Leslie loved being able to help lead people into the presence of the Lord.
However, the role Leslie most cherished was that of wife and mother. Her life was centered on guiding, loving, and mentoring her children, who she loved dearly. One of the ways she expressed her love was by cooking amazing meals for her family. Leslie always made sure everyone knew they were loved and welcomed in her home and also at church.
Those remaining include her husband, Dennis Bassaragh Jr.; daughter, Alexandra Martinez of Newport; sons, Dennis Bassaragh III and Donoven Bassaragh, both of Newport; mother, Carmen Cora of Miami, Florida; brothers, Hector Cora and David Cora, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grand-cats, Hiro, Cinna; and grand-dog, Jax.
Leslie was preceded in death by her children, Deven Bassaragh and Angel Bassaragh; and her father, Hector Cora.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Journey of Hope, 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.