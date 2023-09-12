Ann Louise Blunt, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Beaufort.
Ann was born on January 19, 1935, in Pulaski, New York, to the late Elery and Minnie Jennings. Ann worked in the cafeteria at Roger Bell Elementary School in Havelock, where her warm smile and care had a lasting impact on the students she served.
In her earlier years, one of Ann's passions was baking, and she was known for her creative cake decorations. Her confectionery skills brought joy to countless celebrations and gatherings.
Ann dedicated her life to caring for her family and creating a warm and loving home. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, with a particular love for BINGO, where she found both entertainment and camaraderie. Her infectious enthusiasm and charismatic presence brightened every BINGO hall she visited, bringing joy to those around her.
Ann was an active member in her community. She found solace and camaraderie in the Moose Lodge, eagerly attending meetings and contributing to the collective efforts of the organization. Additionally, she embraced the challenge of bettering herself through the TOPS weight loss program, inspiring others with her determination and commitment.
Ann's unwavering love and dedication to her late husband, Frank, were remarkable. A special comfort to the family is that Ann’s passing was on the memorable day of Frank’s birthday. This year would have also marked their 70th wedding anniversary, which they are now celebrating together.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Blunt and husband Jeff Drake, of Beaufort; son, Franklin D. Blunt and wife Shawn, of Summerville, SC; sister, Mildred “Millie” Souva, of Camden, NY; grandchildren, Kevin Blunt, David Layman, Mary Bullock, and Fraser Blunt; and 7 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Blunt and son, Joseph A. Blunt.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.