Augusta “Dee” Delgiudice, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral Mass of Resurrection is at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock. Interment will follow at Forrest Oaks Mausoleum in Havelock. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dee was born March 26, 1939, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to the late Alfred Ciaccio and Josephine Troncillito Ciaccio. She lived most of her life in Highland, N.Y., before retiring to Carteret County in 1995. Dee worked in the medical field as an infectious disease specialist where she helped many people. Dee was a faithful, longtime member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlene Delgiudice King and husband Jeffery and Phyllis Delgiudice, all of Newport; brother, Lenny Frank Ciaccio and wife Lois of Wilmington; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Arthur “Art” Joseph Delgiudice.
The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the service at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to Annunciation Catholic Church for the building fund or for the school, 246 East Main St., Havelock NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.