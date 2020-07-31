Laura Jane Christy, 68, of Newport, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home.
A service for Laura will be announced at a later time.
Laura was born Jan. 14, 1952, in San Diego, Calif., to Stanley and Sybil Barker. She was a faithful and loyal woman who worked diligently as a bookkeeper and office manager, which she did for most of her life. She will be remembered as an awesome mom.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Taylor and wife Danielle of Newport and Nicholas Christy and wife Madison of Columbia, S.C.; father, Stanley Earl Barker of Newport; and grandchildren, Luke, Trevor and Harper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford “Kip” Lee Christy; and mother, Sybil Barker.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
