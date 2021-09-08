Eden “Edie” Van Etten, 72, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Paul Harris officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Home webpage.
Edie was a member of Williston United Methodist Church where she attended until her sickness would no longer allow. She worked for KD’s Florist of Beaufort for many years, until going to help her brother at B&W Cleaners of Beaufort. She retired in 2010 to become a full time Granna.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Van Etten Sr. of Beaufort; daughter, Amber Van Etten of Beaufort; son, Robert Van Etten and wife, Kathy of Beaufort; grandson, Jacob Van Etten and granddaughter, Victoria Van Etten; brother, Willie Willis Jr. of Williston; sister, Donna Lee Brown of Williston;.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Thelma Willis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Williston United Methodist Church, Choir Fund, 473 US 70 Smyrna, NC 28579.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort,.
