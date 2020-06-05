James “Jimmy” Lawrence, 77, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern.
A private memorial service will be held.
Jimmy worked as a firefighter with the Washington, D.C., Fire Department for exactly 20 years. He counted the days until he could get back to Carteret County. His love for the saltwater brought him and his family home. He will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, father and “Pap.”
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Lawrence of Gloucester; daughter, Renee Lawrence Dunn of Gloucester; two sons, Jim Lawrence and wife Kristina of Straits and Greg Lawrence and wife Rebecca of Hampstead; six grandchildren, Cody, J.T., Kara, Nathan, Lucas and Elijah; and sister, Jackie Lawrence Ramsey and husband Norm of Newport.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ellen Lawrence.
The family will be at Grace Presbyterian Church of Beaufort for visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. today.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 2101 U.S. 70, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
