Charles Edward Wilson Jr., 69, of Havelock, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service with Masonic Rites was Monday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Newport, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends. He faithfully worked at Naval Aviation Depot at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in the IT department, where he retired from.
He is survived by his fiancée, Nancy Lathrop of the home; daughters, Tina White and husband David of Summerville, S.C., and Melissa Betancourt and husband Paul of San Antonia, Texas; son Charles E. Wilson III of Garner; sisters, Beverly McCraw and Sandra Chandler, both of West Virginia; brother, Dennis Wilson of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Ashley Piccione, Jennifer Hayden, Sean Grimmet, Sydney Henderson and Steve Fullen; and great-grandchildren, Rachel White and Gerry Evans.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Wilson; parents, Lois M. Wilson and Charles E. Wilson Sr.; sister, Kathryn Reynolds; and brother, Ralph Wilson.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations of Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.