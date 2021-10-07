Lorene Carraway Walsh, 64, of Wrightsville Beach, died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at home after a 4-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.
Service is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Harbor United Methodist Church in Wilmington.
Lorene was born in Morehead City, NC, on September 28, 1956, as the second of a set of twins to Luther and Dorothy Wallace Carraway. She started playing the piano on her own at the age of 4, was in the high school band while still in middle school, and was the accompanist for the choir at East Carteret High School. She became a church organist at the age of 12, and played for churches almost every Sunday until about 3 weeks before she passed. She attended Governor’s School on the oboe. She was also the accompanist for the East Carolina Choir while there, majored in Piano Performance under the tutelage of Dr. Charles Bath, and completed the coursework and required recital for her master’s degree.
Lorene worked for Resco, Raleigh NC, right out of college, where she met her husband Joseph Walsh. They eventually moved permanently to their house at Wrightsville Beach in 1992. Lorene was a gifted musician, and was well known in the Wilmington area for this. She was Music Director for Opera House Theater Company for many years, which she enjoyed tremendously. She occasionally played for other theater companies, as well as movies and movie auditions. Music was the great joy of her life, along with her husband and their eight English Springer Spaniel “fur-babies.” She also volunteered with the theater group at Laney High School, which she also enjoyed, and she worked in the office at First Presbyterian Church downtown Wilmington, where she eventually became Office Manager.
She is survivied by her twin sister, Irene Carraway Streng (Dr. David James Streng) of Gastonia, NC; her niece, Diana Streng Knipping (Keith Knipping) of Raleigh, NC; her niece, Laurel Meredith Streng of Raleigh, NC; her nephew, David James Streng, II (Anna Folkens) of Charlotte, NC; her grandnephew, Henry Liam Knipping; and grandniece, Vivian Amelia Knipping; and various relatives living in Ireland.
Lorene was preceeded in death by her parents, Luther (Luke) and Dorothy Carraway; and her husband of 37 years, Joseph Walsh.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, flowers, and good wishes over the past 4 years. It lifted Lorene’s spirit to know so many people cared!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston TX, Zimmer Cancer Center here in Wilmington, NC, or Opera House Theater Company in Wilmington.
Cremation is being handled by Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington, NC.
