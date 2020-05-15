Billy Franklin Melton, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
A service to celebrate his life is at 2 p.m. Sunday at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.
Billy was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Spindale and was the son of the late Robert and Oma Lee Melton.
He made his home in Raleigh for most of his life and later moved to Beaufort, where he could spend time fishing with family and friends. Retired from Kmart and Walmart corporations, he loved meeting and helping people. Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Melton; daughters, Kimberly Melton, Judi Melton, Brenda and husband Darrell Penny and Lisa and husband Brad Kimzey; son, Billy Wayne and wife Jacqueline Melton; granddaughters, Tiffany Pearce, Kelly Penny and Jessica and husband Jess Kimzey; grandsons, Andrew Penny, Chandler Pearce, John Faircloth, Franklin Melton and Darrell Melton; sisters, Pat Thomas, Honoree Stephens and Jean and husband Larry Murphy; brothers, Alton and wife Ginger Melton and Robert and late wife Jean Melton; and five great-grandchildren. He was especially close to his nephew, Robert Melton Jr.
Arrangements are by L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory of Knightdale. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
(Paid obituary)
