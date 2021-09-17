Lisa Gayle Lewis Hamilton, 61, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Refuge Fellowship Church in Harkers Island with Rev. Manley Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in Virgie Mae Cemetery at Harkers Island.
Lisa was a graduate of East Carteret High School, Class of ’78. She graduated from Carteret Community College with honors in 1994. Lisa began her career, in February, 1995, as Secretary in Office Automation at Cherry Point Marine Base, Cherry Point, NC. After more than twenty four years of dedicated service to NADEP, she retired as a Supervisory Management Analyst for Research and Engineering 4.0 in August of 2019. She was the first female from the Down-East Community to reach a supervisory position.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Ralph Hamilton; father, Alex Lewis; brother, Mitchell Lewis; and sister, Pam Bell; sister-in-law, Velvet Kirk and husband Tim; brother-in-law, Randy Hamilton and wife Melodie; nephews, Justin Bell and wife Brittney, Jordan Bell, Bobby Hamilton and Dustin Carraway. She is also survived by her great niece, Emma; and by her Fur Baby and faithful companion, Patch.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Lewis.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Carteret County Humane Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
