Lucretia Garrigan
Lucretia Garrigan passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Shirlena Davis, Newport
Shirlena E. Davis, 84, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 25, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced shortly. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Lucille "CeLe" Chrestensen, Morehead City
Lucille "CeLe" Chrestensen, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Renate Derr, Beaufort
Renate Meta Derr, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday February 25, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. To send flowers to Renate's family, please visit our floral store.
ROBIN WRENN COOKE, Roanoke Rapids
Robin Wrenn Cooke, 66, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Robin was born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, on April 16, 1955, to the late Garland Wrenn who is survived by his wife, Amelia Wrenn. Robin honorably served 9 years in the United States Army where she worked as a medic.
ELIZABETH "LIBBY" NOEL, Swansboro
Elizabeth “Libby” Noel, 67, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2nd, at the Crystal Coast Worship Center in Salter Path, officiated by Pastor Paul Loftin. Interment will follow at Gethsemane. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 1st, at Munden Funeral Home.
MR. WALLACE SEATH RHODES, Morehead City
Mr. Wallace Seath Rhodes, 90, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CLAUD EVANS HULL, Morehead City
Claud Evans Hull, 86, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
