James Wesley Lewis lived from December 1925 to January 17, 2022. He was the son of Fulford Lewis and Rosa Chance Lewis. He grew up in Carteret and Craven Counties.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. His service may be viewed on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. It will remain on the website for 90 days.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and spent over 20 days on the Island of Iwo Jima. He received two Purple Hearts from that battle.
After the war he met Keturah Gray and they were married on December 14, 1949. They were married 67 years. He worked and retired from Civil Service at Cherry Point Air Station.
Since most of his childhood was spent in Broad Creek, he loved the water. He loved boating, fishing, and shrimping. But his favorite hobby was hunting. He would hunt basically anything that had a hunting license issued for it. And unfortunately for the animals he was given the nickname “Dead Eye”.
He is survived by his daughter, Helena Liles (Douglas) of Newport and two grandchildren, Rana Howell (Keith) of New Bern, and Brandon Liles (Andrea) of Cragsmoor, New York. He was also delighted to have four great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also to survive Wesley are three sisters-in-law, Betty Crispin, Vi Gillen, and Shirley Lewis. He is survived by two nephews, Ken Lewis (Linda), and Rick Lewis (Sylvia), and a great nephew Matt Lewis (Jill) who were his hunting partners. Surviving nieces are Stephanie Gillen, and Johnie Seger (Clay), and great nieces, Jennifer Holland (Steve) and Lori Basham.
His love, generosity, and uniqueness will continue to be missed by all of us.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.